In it together: Tracy McCool provides update on husband’s condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- FOX 8 anchor Tracy McCool and her husband John shared their story of love, strength and determination as he battles cancer.

It's been 16 months since John was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer, an illness they never saw coming.

"If I knew then what I know today, walking out of Taussig Cancer Center on Oct. 12, I would have cried a bit harder and a lot longer because we had no idea how tough life was going to get," Tracy said.

John served in the military, owned his own gym training mixed martial arts fighters and even fought himself.

"We're in the prime of our lives. He was building his business, and that was probably one of the hardest things, his cancer was so far advanced," Tracy said. "It jumped up his spine, he had tumors on his spine, he had broken bones. He could no longer do what he has done his adult life and that is helping people. He loved martial arts, he loved training athletes and that's all he knows. He loves helping people."

(Click the video player above for the full story)