‘In 18 days, we are going to win Ohio’: Ivanka Trump makes campaign stop in Cincinnati

CLEVELAND, OH – JULY 21: Ivanka Trump delivers a speech during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party’s nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) — During a campaign stop in Cincinnati on Friday, Ivanka Trump told voters “in 18 days, we are going to win Ohio.”

According to WLWT, Trump spoke to a crowd of approximately 600 people, touting the accomplishments of her father, President Donald Trump.

“President Trump has done more for Ohio in 47 months than Joe Biden has done in 47 years,” she reportedly said.

During the invitation-only campaign event, Trump spoke about jobs, energy independence, trade deals and law enforcement.

“My father is a fighter and he’ll never stop fighting for you,” she told the crowd.

President Trump won Ohio in 2016. The latest Baldwin Wallace University Great Lakes Poll shows Trump with a two-point lead over Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The Trump campaign has several more Ohio events planned ahead of Election Day.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: