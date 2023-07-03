**Related Video Above: 6 top concerts coming to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse this year.**

(WJW) — She’s not the first to do so and she won’t be the last, but Shania Twain is being praised for her ability to keep on going after wiping out during a performance.

The country star was crossing the stage in Chicago this weekend, when she slipped and landed on the ground, as caught in a fan video right here.

“Don’t be stupid Chicago. You know I love you,” the 57-year-old yelled to the crowd before continuing to sing, getting up and brushing herself off. This was all done as she was singing “Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You).”

Shania Twain arrives at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Shania Twain performs on Wednesday, June, 7, 2023, at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The Canadian icon had just brought her “Queen of Me Tour” to Blossom Music Center on Friday — causing major traffic headaches — before going to Chicago’s Credit Union 1 Amphitheater in Tinley Park Saturday.

Following the slip, plenty of news outlets wrote about her being the consummate professional and making a quick recovery.

“I did stick the landing though,” she wrote on Twitter, in response to one article, although she didn’t comment if she was injured during the ordeal or not.

Twain is touring behind her “Queen of Me” album, which came out earlier this year. She’s heading to New York state for a show Monday evening.