*The above video is a recent story about how to keep packages safe from porch pirates*

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Olmsted Township are warning residents of delivery impostors who are stealing packages.

“These unknown persons are actually wearing Amazon vests and swapping out boxes, leaving an empty box on your porch and taking the merchandise,” police posted to their social media page.

Police advise you to try to get packages off your porch as soon as you can.

“Stay vigilant!” police wrote.