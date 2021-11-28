‘Important you’re prepared’: As snow season returns ODOT deals with roads, drivers

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Heavy snow continues to fall but the Ohio Department of Transportation has been working around the clock to keep our roads as clear as possible.

It was a snowy Sunday throughout Northeast Ohio. The Eastside saw their fair share of snow like in Chester Township. And over in Parma they had a rain snow mix with reports of thundersnow.

“It was crazy for a minute or two,” said Joshua Musarra, a resident of Brooklyn. “The roads got bad but it cleared up now.”

It has also been a constant change for drivers.

“Conditions are changing mile by mile and minute by minute,” said Amanda McFarland, the Northeast Ohio Regional PIO for ODOT. “If you’re heading out tonight or tomorrow morning it’s important you’re prepared for those conditions to change as you travel.”

While a lot of areas are seeing snow, it is the snowbelt that is expected to be the hardest hit Sunday into Monday.

“We continue to stay staffed in the area where we know will be the heaviest snowfall,” said McFarland. “We’ll be fully staffed in primary snow belt areas.”

While some municipalities have their own trucks working on local roads, like in Chester Township, ODOT is keeping us safe on the highways. They had 90 snowplows out Sunday and plan to bring more in overnight.

“That number might seem low but we don’t have plows operating in areas where there isn’t a lot of snow,” said McFarland. “Such as out west in Huron and Wayne Counties.”

ODOT is also reminding people that if they see one of their plows on the roads to slow down and make sure they stay out of their way. There was already one accident Saturday night in Summit County where someone ran into one of their snow plows.

FOX 8 viewers have also been showing off their snow in pictures. Snow pictures came in from Ravenna, to Brunswick, to Brewster and Chardon. It can be really pretty to look at and most people who have lived here long enough are ready for what’s still to come this winter.

“I feel like it used to be a lot worse,” said Musarra. “It’s kind of changing so yeah, we’re ready for it.”