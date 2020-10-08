Important reminder: Extra postage required for mail-in ballots

CLEVELAND (WJW)– If you’re voting by mail, you’ll need to add extra postage before dropping your ballot with the U.S. Postal Service.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections said 70 cents is required to mail your ballot.

For those who don’t have a 70 cent stamp lying around the house, that’s one forever stamp and a 15 cent stamp. Two forever stamps will also work, but you’ll be overpaying since they are worth 55 cents each.

Ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 2. The deadline to return ballots in person to the board of elections is 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Early in-person voting for the Nov. 3 general election started Tuesday. (More on that in the video, above.)

