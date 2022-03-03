Impaired driver hits ODOT plow, car on I-77, troopers say

CLEVELAND (WJW)– An impaired driver hit an Ohio Department of Transportation plow truck on Interstate 77 in Cleveland Wednesday night.

It happened in the southbound lanes near Harvard Avenue a little after 11 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a passing car hit the front portion of the plow, then hit another car, causing it to roll over.

No one was seriously injured and they were treated at the scene.

(Photo courtesy: Ohio State Highway Patrol)

(Photo courtesy: Ohio State Highway Patrol)

(Photo courtesy: Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The patrol said the driver, 42-year-old Jejuane S. Ross, of Garfield Heights, was impaired and arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence.