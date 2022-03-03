Impaired driver hits ODOT plow, car on I-77, troopers say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW)– An impaired driver hit an Ohio Department of Transportation plow truck on Interstate 77 in Cleveland Wednesday night.

It happened in the southbound lanes near Harvard Avenue a little after 11 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a passing car hit the front portion of the plow, then hit another car, causing it to roll over.

No one was seriously injured and they were treated at the scene.

  • (Photo courtesy: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
  • (Photo courtesy: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
  • (Photo courtesy: Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The patrol said the driver, 42-year-old Jejuane S. Ross, of Garfield Heights, was impaired and arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Sign up today for your Cleveland Browns updates

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral