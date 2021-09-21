Immersive Van Gogh opens in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The multimedia art exhibit Immersive Van Gogh opened Tuesday night in Cleveland.

The exhibit, located at 850 East 72nd St., features animated versions of Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh’s signature works, including The Starry Night, Sunflowers and The Potato Eaters. It’s shown on the walls, floor and mirrors in the massive room.

Following Tuesday’s ribbon cutting, the first guests got to see the 35-minute show, which plays on a loop.

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

Immersive Van Gogh was created by Italian digital artist Massimiliano Siccardi, and composer and pianist Luca Longobardi. It was first shown in Paris, where it sold more than 2 million tickets. The first North American show was a sold-out run in Toronto.

Immersive Van Gogh has already been extended in Cleveland through Feb. 6. Tickets range from $39.99 to $49.99, and are available online. Capacity is limited and masks are required.