Immersive Van Gogh extends Cleveland exhibit

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Immersive Van Gogh has extended its run in Cleveland.

The exhibit, located at the Lighthouse ArtSpace on East 72nd Street, opened in September and will continue through March 6. It was slated to end in December.

“Cleveland has the most devoted fans of the arts throughout the country. After bringing theatricals here for many years, we knew that Cleveland had to be one of our first cities for this groundbreaking exhibit. But even our greatest expectations have been completely surpassed,” said Corey Ross, Lighthouse Immersive producer.

The Cleveland engagement has sold more than 175,000 tickets. The tour sold more than 4 million tickets internationally.