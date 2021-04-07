‘Immersive Van Gogh’ exhibit coming to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The ‘Immersive Van Gogh’ exhibit is coming to Cleveland this fall.

A recent Facebook post encourages you to get your pre-sale tickets starting at $39.99, which opens today and ends April 10 at 9:59 a.m.

The post says shows in other cities like Toronto, Chicago, New York and LA sold out!

In a press release, this original Immersive Van Gogh exhibit is described as a spectacular, vivid, and breathtaking digital art experience featuring towering projections that illuminate a curated selection of images from Van Gogh’s 2,000+ lifetime catalog of masterpieces.

Some of the artwork includes Les Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), La Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les tournesols (Sunflowers, 1887), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1888), according to the release.

La Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889) in its digital version at ‘Immersive Van Gogh’ in San Francisco

The exact location of the exhibit is not yet determined but the website says it will be at a historic venue in the heart of Cleveland.