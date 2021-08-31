‘Immersive Van Gogh’ exhibit announces Cleveland location, new opening date

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lighthouse Immersive announced today the long-awaited location for their upcoming Cleveland exhibition and also a new opening date.

The Original Immersive Van Gogh exhibit is now set to open on September 22 at Lighthouse Artspace Cleveland, 850 E 72nd Street, according to a release.

Over three-million tickets have been sold for Immersive Van Gogh exhibits across North America including sold-out locations in Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York.

Courtesy of Immersive Van Gogh Toronto

Visitors can step into this unique space that brings Van Gogh’s paintings to larger-than-life-sized art with over 90,000,000 pixels of animation.

