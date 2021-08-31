‘Immersive Van Gogh’ exhibit announces Cleveland location, new opening date

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lighthouse Immersive announced today the long-awaited location for their upcoming Cleveland exhibition and also a new opening date.
The Original Immersive Van Gogh exhibit is now set to open on September 22 at Lighthouse Artspace Cleveland, 850 E 72nd Street, according to a release.
Over three-million tickets have been sold for Immersive Van Gogh exhibits across North America including sold-out locations in Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York.
Visitors can step into this unique space that brings Van Gogh’s paintings to larger-than-life-sized art with over 90,000,000 pixels of animation.
You can get your tickets here.