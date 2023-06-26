(WJW) – Legendary singer Patti LaBelle’s tribute performance to the late Tina Turner at the 2023 BET Awards became a topic of discussion on social media.

The legendary singer, 79, struggled with the lyrics of Turner’s famous single “The Best.”

“I’m trying, y’all,” she told the crowd.

“I can’t see the words,” she sang to the tune, referring to the teleprompter.

Despite the missteps, LaBelle’s performance was still praised by many for her perseverance and dedication to honoring Turner’s legacy.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Patti LaBelle performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Patti LaBelle performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Patti LaBelle performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Patti LaBelle performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Patti LaBelle performs “The Best” during an In Memoriam tribute to the late singer Tina Turner, pictured onstage at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill)

It’s not a first-time flub for LaBelle. An infamous video from the 1996 National Christmas Tree Lighting also went viral, for Patti’s rendition of “This Christmas.”

During the performance, this is what she sang:

Hang all the mistletoe

I’m going to get to know you better,

This Christmas!

Where are my background singers?!

WOO!

Oh baby, baby!

It’s the wrong words on the cue cards; I don’t know the song!

This Christmas!

The 2023 BET Awards celebrated 50 years of hip-hop with tributes to the genre’s earliest voices, late legends, and new talent Sunday night.