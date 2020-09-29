‘I’m short-staffed on elves’: Santa asks for help on The Polar Express

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) – The Polar Express needs volunteers to help Santa and his guests get to the North Pole.

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (CVSR) relies on people to volunteer to bring the magic of Christmas alive.

“This year is especially important because I want to ensure a magical but safe and physically distanced trip to the North Pole. I’m short-staffed on elves and could use more help on the train,” Santa Claus said in a press release.

CVSR needs about 100 people.

The largest need for volunteers is on board the train, CVSR says.

Onboard positions include leader, assistant, or Santa. Volunteers are also needed at the North Pole.

People who reach 20 hours of volunteer time will receive early access to tickets for The Polar Express Train Ride in 2021.

Tickets for The Polar Express for nonmembers go on sale next week.