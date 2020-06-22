‘I’m not taking it anymore’: 88-year-old woman shoots man who tried to steal alcohol from her liquor store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJW) — An 88-year-old woman who owns a liquor store in Nashville shot an alleged shoplifter after getting “fed up” with her store being robbed.

Fox News reports May Boyce, 88, said a man was trying to steal alcohol last week. She got out her late mother’s .38 Smith & Wesson snub-nose revolver and shot him in the back.

“I did what I had to do, and I hope word gets out on the street that I’m fed up and I’m not taking it anymore,” she told The New York Post. “You’ve got to stick up for yourself sometimes. I did what I had to do. After you’ve been played for a fool by people stealing from you for years, you get fed up. And don’t put me in the category of a little old lady. I know how to take care of myself.”

She’s out of jail on $10,000 bond.

May Boyce is free on $10,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault for shooting a man Tuesday night who she thought was a thief in her Murfreesboro Pike liquor store. The victim is recovering. pic.twitter.com/WUnZYZ6z80 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 18, 2020

She reportedly she said she aimed at the floor but had never shot a gun before. The man she shot is recovering.

For much more, click here.