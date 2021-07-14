‘I’m not doing anything wrong’ Mansfield officer argues during OVI arrest

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio State Highway Patrol dash camera of a Mansfield police officer being pulled over shows more detail about the behavior of Joshua Adamescu prior to his OVI arrest.

An OSHP trooper pulled Adamescu over Friday, July 9.

The trooper tells Adamescu that he pulled him over for speeding.

The trooper says he can smell alcohol coming from him while standing in the driveway within feet of him.

The trooper says he saw Adamescu shaking his bike while he was riding and that he saw him nearly lose control when he pulled over.

The officer was also carrying a weapon.

As the trooper starts to retrieve the officer’s weapon, Adamescu starts arguing with him.

“I was just going home man,” Adamescu says.

“I know you were just going home but I can smell the booze and the way you’re driving,” the trooper says.

“I wasn’t doing anything wrong,” Adamescu interrupts.

The trooper asks Adamescu to sit in the car while he checks the gun.

The gun Adamescu had on him was loaded.

There is a discussion about a field sobriety test off-camera, which Adamescu says he doesn’t want to take.

“Dude, I’m home, I didn’t do anything wrong. I’m here. I’m not breaking any rules man,” Adamescu says off-camera, still refusing the sobriety test.

The test starts and Adamescu argues further, “Look, I’m home. I’m not doing anything wrong. I’m home. I literally stopped right here.”

The trooper explains to Adamescu that he is simply doing his job.

OSHP issued Adamescu a citation.

He entered a not guilty plea on charges of OVI, speeding, and driving without a license. The officer said on the video that he has a temporary.

Adamescu has been with the Mansfield police force since 2018.

He’s on administrative leave pending the outcome of his case.