‘I’m lucky to be alive’: COVID-19 survivor says stop ‘crying, complaining’ about staying at home

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — To walk in Leah Blomberg’s shoes, one would have to return to their own first steps.

“That first time standing again, I felt like I weighed a thousand. It was, it was insane. Basically had to learn to walk again,” she said.”

Blomberg, 35, who had no underlying health conditions, survived COVID-19.

“It was scary, especially not having somebody there to hold your hand, you know, to explain to you what’s going on,” she said. “Waking up in a strange environment.”

Now, she’s speaking out after seeing the response to Gov. Tony Evers extending the state’s stay-at-home order.

“The people complaining haven’t lost anyone or don’t know anyone close to them, that’s been through this,” she said.

She wrote to those protesters:

“To everyone crying and complaining about the Safer At Home being extended, let me put things in perspective for you, I basically had to learn how to walk again due to muscle atrophy from being 100% bedridden for 2 weeks. I’M LUCKY TO BE ALIVE. Get some stuff done around your house. Everyone is in the same boat. Stop complaining and be thankful for your health.”

Blomberg’s husband also got sick, but he wasn’t hospitalized. Doctors didn’t test him but believed he had coronavirus.

Both are doing well now, but say the Safer at Home order prevents more people from having the same experience.

“If you think being confined to your home is bad, imagine being confined to a bed. and that’s best case scenario, because people are dying from this,” said Blomberg.