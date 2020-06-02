‘I’m in a lot of pain’: Protester recovering after getting hit by truck while marching in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — 18-year-old Sam Borrell of Tallmadge is sore but safe.

“I’m in a lot of pain, but more than that I am angry at the situation,” said Borrell.

Cell phones were recording as Borrell was hit by a truck during Saturday’s protests in Akron.

“Seeing the videos that came out last week of George Floyd being murdered, it set something off inside me. I felt like I had to be there,” said Borrell.

Borrell was one of hundreds of protesters marching through downtown Akron at the corner of Market Street and Main.

“It wasn’t an area that was marked off for the protest and a group of people were sitting down, moving traffic cones. That is when I saw the truck, it was directly in front of me,” said Borrell.

The video shows the blue pick up truck decide to make a U-turn. Borrell didn’t have time to move out of the way so he grabbed the hood of the truck.

“As the truck did a U-turn, it was kind of doing a burn-out. The back of the truck hit me and I went flying,” said Borrell.

Video shows the truck speed away while several protesters try to stop the driver.

Borrell was taken to the hospital with a broken wrist, concussion, and severe road rash.

Akron police say an investigation is ongoing and officers are currently reviewing additional video.

Police say the driver did pull over a couple blocks away and called police to report what happened.

He apparently told officers he was not intentionally trying to hit anyone and was trying to get away from that area.

“I don’t think he had any reason to feel threatened. He might not have intended to hurt anyone but he had to have known he was going to,” said Borrell.

Police say a decision on whether or not the driver will face any charges will most likely come down on Tuesday.