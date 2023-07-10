[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 19-year-old man from Tuscarawas County and a 16-year-old boy from Florida faced judgment in a “swatting” hoax that prompted the evacuation a local high school in 2021.

A caller to Bay Village Police Department on Jan. 29, 2021, said he was going to “shoot up my school” and that he had “guns with knives,” according to a Monday news release. The caller claimed he was in the bathroom by the Bay High School’s main entrance and that he was “going to class and killing everyone.”

Officers from half-a-dozen area police departments, as well as local sheriff’s deputies, state troopers and federal agents descended on the school, which was placed on lockdown then evacuated.

“Once the building was evacuated and cleared, it was determined the threat was not credible, and no weapons or threats were found during the search,” reads the release.

A “lengthy,” multi-state investigation identified the two juveniles, who were charged in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.

The Tuscarawas County suspect, now 19, and the Miami-Dade, Florida, suspect, now 16, each pleaded guilty in June to a fifth-degree felony count of attempted inducing panic. They were each handed youth services sentences of six months, all of which were suspended, according to the release.

Each must pay more than $5,200 in restitution for costs incurred by the responding agencies and the Bay Village City School District.