‘I’m devastated’: Thief caught on camera stealing local chef’s food truck

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A brazen thief was caught on camera stealing a popular local chef’s food truck.

It happened just after 4 a.m. Friday morning.

Surveillance video shows the thief jumping the fence at the Hildebrandt building on Clark Avenue and then driving Betty’s Bomb A** Burgers food truck into the iron rod gate.

“They used it like a battering ram,” said Lena Brown, Owner and Chef of Betty’s Bomb A** Burgers.

When the gate wouldn’t give way, the thief is then seen pulling out a grinder and using it to break open the gate’s lock before driving off in the truck.

“It’s heartbreaking. My whole life is this truck, you know. I’m very sad. I just want my truck back,” said Lena choking back the tears, “I’m devastated.”

She says, in over 120 years, the Hildebrandt’s owners have never seen such an audacious crime at the secured location.

Speaking with FOX 8, the single mom says she is desperate to get her truck back so that she can return to work.

“It’s my source of income,” said Lena, “I need to find my truck and if I don’t, I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

For nine years, she and her employees have served gourmet burgers and mouth-watering side dishes from the truck at many local events from weddings to the MLB Allstar Game.

Cleveland Police are investigating and Lena is asking the public to keep an eye out for the 2000 Chevy Workhorse.

She’s even pleading with the thief to please leave it somewhere and she’ll pick it up and even pay for the repairs because she has multiple scheduled events coming up and needs the truck.

“Please, I’m begging you. I’m absolutely begging,” said Lena.

Anyone with information about the truck’s whereabouts can call Cleveland Police Second District at (216) 623-5200, or Lena says they can reach out to her through social media at Betty’s Bomb A** Burgers and Catering.