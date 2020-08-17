‘I’m an American before I’m anything else’: Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich to speak at DNC Monday night

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WJW) – Former Ohio Governor John Kasich says he isn’t switching parties, but he will be endorsing Joe Biden for president at the Democratic National Convention Monday night.

Kasich says he is a Republican who wants a change from the current direction he feels the country is headed in, and that’s why he’s speaking at the DNC.

“I’m an American before I’m anything else,” he told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

“It’s an opportunity to say everything in life doesn’t revolve around your political party,” he continued.

He’s among a who’s who list of big names to kickoff the country’s first ever virtual convention.

A lot of it will be pre-taped.

The theme of the DNC is “We the People.”

Kasich is one of several speakers Monday night, including Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“We need a new direction,” Kasich said of the Republican Party.

“The Republican Party is going to have to change because if it doesn’t change, I don’t think it’s going to exist,” Kasich said.

“We can’t be a party of negative. It has to be a party of opportunity and growth for everybody.”

Sen. Kamala Harris will speak Wednesday night, as will former President Barack Obama.

Joe Biden will officially accept the Democratic nomination for president Thursday.