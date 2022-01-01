Illinois woman in custody in killing of cop, wounding of 2nd

This combo of images released by the Illinois State Police, shows Darius D. Sullivan, left, and Xandria A. Harris, two people authorities were searching for Thursday, Dec. 30 2021, who are believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting of one police officer and wounding of another at a northern Illinois hotel. (Illinois State Police via AP)

BRADLEY, Ill. (AP) — Police say a woman wanted in the fatal shooting of one police officer and the wounding of another at a northern Illinois hotel surrendered to police hours after a man also suspected in the shooting was arrested in Indiana.

Illinois State Police say 26-year-old Xandria Harris of Bradley, Illinois, turned herself in Friday afternoon to Bradley police.

Harris’ attorney, Phil Haddad, declined to discuss her alleged involvement in the shooting, but told WLS-TV she maintains her innocence.

Hours before she surrendered, 26-year-old Darius Sullivan was arrested at a northern Indiana home.

He is suspected in Wednesday’s shooting that killed Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, a 49-year-old Bradley police officer, and critically wounded her 27-year-old partner, Officer Tyler Bailey.