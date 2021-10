EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The Euclid Police Department seized a gun and thousands of dollars in cash during a drug bust in the city.

While conducting a traffic stop for expired license plates, Euclid officers say they could smell marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

During a search, officers found an illegal loaded firearm, over $7,000 in cash, two cell phones and marijuana.

All of the items were confiscated by police.