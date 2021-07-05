Illegal dentist operation leads to woman’s basement: sheriff’s office

ST. BERNARD PARISH, Louisiana (WJW) – Deputies in Louisiana are looking for a woman accused of unlawfully practicing dentistry from her home and without a license.

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office was tipped off after a parent called them.

The parents say Aireon Davis, 28, put braces on their 15-year-old child without permission.

Deputies say she performed the procedure from her basement and sent the parents a bill.

Following the complaint, detectives learned Davis was advertising the business from Instagram.

A search warrant found various dentistry tools and orthodontic supplies.

Investigators are still searching for Davis. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.