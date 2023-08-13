*Above video is a previous FOX 8’s ‘Kickin’ It With Kenny’ touring the Marblehead Lighthouse*

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Safety concerns over ‘Illegal activity’ closes a busy Lake Erie marina parking lot in Lorain due to “late night activity” city officials said Sunday.

Escalating “large gatherings,” and “illegal activity,” led to the lot being closed at dusk starting immediately according to a statement released by the Lorain Port Authority Sunday.

The marina is an attraction for people from all over who dock their boats there, eat at the restaurant with scenic views, and fish from the mile long pier.

“The late night activity has escalated to the point that is no longer safe for our guests so we are making changes to limit vehicle access to our most problematic areas,” according to Lorain city officials.

“Large gatherings of cars have continued to congregate which has led to many illegal activities which cannot be tolerated at our site,” said Lorain Port Authority Executive Director Tom Brown.

He didn’t specify what type of illegal activities.

An area of the marina parking lot will still be available after dusk “only to marina slip holders,’ Brown added.

The north parking lot closure and restrictions are in place “going forward,” he said.

Brown said the pier will stay open and that will still allow for fishing, photographers and others will continue to have access to the mile long pier but will need to park in the south parking after dusk.

“Many parks are closed after dark, but we are in no way trying to do that currently,” Brown said.

Brown said this decision was made in conjunction with the Lorain Police Department.