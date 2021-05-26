‘I’ll shoot your head off’: FBI searching for Cleveland bank robber who threatened teller

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of the FBI is looking for a suspect who robbed a bank Tuesday.

Just after 1 p.m., the suspect walked into the PNC Bank in the 10900 block of Lorain Ave. in Cleveland.

According to the FBI, the suspect approached the teller and threatened her.

“Don’t give me any bait or dye packs or I’ll shoot your head off, hurry up and give me the money,” he said, according to a press release.

The suspect got away with an unknown amount of money.

No one saw a weapon.

The suspect left through the back door.

Bank employees ran outside to see which direction the suspect was headed;

He left on foot toward W 117th St.

No bank employees were hurt.

The suspect is described as a white male, 6’, 140 to 150 lbs.

He has white or dirty blonde hair and had no visible tattoos.

He wore a camouflage shirt with orang writing, a white surgical mask, and light blue jeans.

The suspect was in his late 40s to early 50s.

PNC is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the prosecution of the suspect.

If you have tips, call CrimeStoppers at (216)252-7463.