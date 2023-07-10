(WJW) – Madonna has spoken out for the first time since her tour was put on hold due to “health complications.”

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU,” Guy Oseary said on social media. “Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.”

Madonna posted to her Instagram Monday, expressing gratitude for all of the love and support she has received from her fans.

“Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love,” Madonna said in the caption. “I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”

Madonna said on Instagram that the North American dates of her “Celebration” tour will be rescheduled, and the tour will now begin in Europe in October.

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support,” Madonna said on Instagram.

Her tour was meant to commemorate the 64-year-old’s 40th anniversary of her career. She planned to perform in 43 cities across the world.

Madonna was scheduled to return to Cleveland for the first time since 2012 on Aug. 2. It is unclear when she will be able to perform in Cleveland. You can find tickets to her decades-spanning Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse concert right here.