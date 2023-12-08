*Attached video: Which stores are open on Christmas

(WJW) – IKEA has officially introduced a giant, turkey-sized meatball to celebrate with at the holiday dinner table this year.

According to an Instagram post from IKEA UK on Dec. 5, “It’s big. It’s tasty. It’s a proper Christmas showstopper. Introducing the IKEA Turkey-Sized Meatball.”

The day before it was announced, a teaser for the giant meatball was published to the same Instagram account saying, “Something big is coming,’ with the caption, “Are you ready for a new Christmas showstopper?”

The official announcement came in the form of an Instagram Reel saying, “Have you seen the IKEA turkey-sized meatball? It’s a turkey-sized IKEA meatball. Why not have a ball this Christmas?”

According to The Scotsman, the meatball comes in a box, ready to cook. It will also come with IKEA’s signature lingonberry jam and creamy sauce.

The giant meatball will only be available in the United Kingdom, The Scotsman reports.