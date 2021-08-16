IHOP to serve alcohol at select restaurants, including in Ohio

The offer is valid for one day only at participating IHOP locations on Tuesday, July 13. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(WJW) – IHOP is serving domestically and locally sourced beers, as well as wine, at some of its locations.

The new ‘Bubbles, Wine & Brews’ menu includes mimosas and wines from Barefoot, as well as Bud Light, Blue Moon, Corona and local beers.

The new menu is already available at three IHOP locations in San Diego and New Mexico for testing and public feedback. They will then expand testing to locations in Ohio, New York, Rhode Island and Maryland.

“Our recent ‘Drinks and Dining Survey’ unveiled this is the perfect time to launch our alcohol beverage menu and gauge excitement about these new offerings, as 66% of our recent guests and 58% of our younger guests (ages 21-34) have been craving an alcoholic beverage to accompany some of their IHOP favorites,” said Jay Johns, president of IHOP. “As we continue to focus and expand on our daytime and evening menu options, adult beverages offer a terrific innovation and evolution to enjoy IHOP for every occasion.”

The drinks will be for dine-in only and prices will vary.