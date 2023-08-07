(WJW) – IHOP is marking its 65th anniversary in style by offering an all-you-can-eat special.

The limited-time offer aims to delight pancake enthusiasts and loyal customers, inviting them to indulge in endless stacks of fluffy pancakes for just $5 to commemorate the milestone.

The deal allows unlimited servings of the restaurant’s famous pancakes.

Whether it’s the classic buttermilk pancakes or chocolate chip, blueberry, or red velvet, customers can savor their favorite pancake creations to their hearts’ content.

Patrick Smith, the CEO of IHOP, expressed his excitement about the milestone and the opportunity to treat customers to an exceptional dining experience.

“For 65 years, IHOP has been serving smiles and bringing people together over great food,” he said in a press release. “Our all-you-can-eat special is our way of saying thank you to our loyal guests and celebrating this remarkable achievement.”

Kids eat free every day at IHOP from 4 to 10 p.m.

IHOP is also offering 65-cent delivery.

More details here.