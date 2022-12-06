“Peak-season pricing” will be in effect from Oct. 2, 2022 to Jan. 22, 2023, USPS says. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The United States Postal Service is hosting 34 job fairs in the Cleveland area on Saturday.

Job fairs will be held on December 10 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. to fill immediate openings for City Carrier Assistants. The starting salary is set at $19.33 per hour, according to USPS.

USPS employees will be at the job fair to provide information about each position and answer questions any attendees might have.

Job Fair Locations:

Bay Village – 27106 East Oviatt Rd

Beachland – 891 East 185th St

Beechwood – 3695 Green Rd

Bedford – 89 Willis St

Brecksville/Broadview – 2525 East Royalton Rd Suite 8

Briggs – 5611 State Rd

Brooklyn – 6200 Biddulph Rd

Cleveland Heights – 3 Severance Cirle

Collinwood – 890 East 152nd St

East Cleveland – 1700 Shaw Ave

Fairview – 22350 Brookpark Rd

Garfield Heights – 12401 Rockside Rd

Glenville/Bratenahl – 630 East 105th St

Independence – 6509 Brecksville Rd

Lakewood – 1475 Warren Rd

Lyndhurst Mayfield – 5815 Landerbrook Dr

Midpark – 13301 Smith Rd

Newburg – 8745 Broadway Ave

Noble – 25101 North Lakeland Blvd

North Royalton – 13901 State Rd

Olmsted Falls – 8000 Brookside Dr

Parma – 7801 Day Dr

Pearlbrook – 4160 Pearl Rd

Puritas Park – 14039 Puritas Ave

Richmond Heights – 454 Richmond Rd

Rocky River – 19525 Hilliard Blvd

Shaker Heights – 3675 Warrensville Center Rd

Solon – 33333 Station St

South Euclid – 1568 South Green Rd

Station A – 6600 Lorain Ave

Station B – 1650 East 55th St

Strongsville – 15500 Pearl Rd

Westlake – 27300 Center Ridge Rd

Westpark – 14500 Lorain Ave

Click here to apply online: USPS website.