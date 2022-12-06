CLEVELAND (WJW) — The United States Postal Service is hosting 34 job fairs in the Cleveland area on Saturday.
Job fairs will be held on December 10 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. to fill immediate openings for City Carrier Assistants. The starting salary is set at $19.33 per hour, according to USPS.
USPS employees will be at the job fair to provide information about each position and answer questions any attendees might have.
Job Fair Locations:
- Bay Village – 27106 East Oviatt Rd
- Beachland – 891 East 185th St
- Beechwood – 3695 Green Rd
- Bedford – 89 Willis St
- Brecksville/Broadview – 2525 East Royalton Rd Suite 8
- Briggs – 5611 State Rd
- Brooklyn – 6200 Biddulph Rd
- Cleveland Heights – 3 Severance Cirle
- Collinwood – 890 East 152nd St
- East Cleveland – 1700 Shaw Ave
- Fairview – 22350 Brookpark Rd
- Garfield Heights – 12401 Rockside Rd
- Glenville/Bratenahl – 630 East 105th St
- Independence – 6509 Brecksville Rd
- Lakewood – 1475 Warren Rd
- Lyndhurst Mayfield – 5815 Landerbrook Dr
- Midpark – 13301 Smith Rd
- Newburg – 8745 Broadway Ave
- Noble – 25101 North Lakeland Blvd
- North Royalton – 13901 State Rd
- Olmsted Falls – 8000 Brookside Dr
- Parma – 7801 Day Dr
- Pearlbrook – 4160 Pearl Rd
- Puritas Park – 14039 Puritas Ave
- Richmond Heights – 454 Richmond Rd
- Rocky River – 19525 Hilliard Blvd
- Shaker Heights – 3675 Warrensville Center Rd
- Solon – 33333 Station St
- South Euclid – 1568 South Green Rd
- Station A – 6600 Lorain Ave
- Station B – 1650 East 55th St
- Strongsville – 15500 Pearl Rd
- Westlake – 27300 Center Ridge Rd
- Westpark – 14500 Lorain Ave
Click here to apply online: USPS website.