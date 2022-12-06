CLEVELAND (WJW) — The United States Postal Service is hosting 34 job fairs in the Cleveland area on Saturday.

Job fairs will be held on December 10 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. to fill immediate openings for City Carrier Assistants. The starting salary is set at $19.33 per hour, according to USPS.

USPS employees will be at the job fair to provide information about each position and answer questions any attendees might have.

Job Fair Locations: 

  • Bay Village – 27106 East Oviatt Rd
  • Beachland – 891 East 185th St
  • Beechwood – 3695 Green Rd
  • Bedford – 89 Willis St
  • Brecksville/Broadview – 2525 East Royalton Rd Suite 8
  • Briggs – 5611 State Rd
  • Brooklyn – 6200 Biddulph Rd
  • Cleveland Heights – 3 Severance Cirle
  • Collinwood – 890 East 152nd St
  • East Cleveland – 1700 Shaw Ave
  • Fairview – 22350 Brookpark Rd
  • Garfield Heights – 12401 Rockside Rd
  • Glenville/Bratenahl – 630 East 105th St
  • Independence – 6509 Brecksville Rd
  • Lakewood – 1475 Warren Rd
  • Lyndhurst Mayfield – 5815 Landerbrook Dr
  • Midpark – 13301 Smith Rd
  • Newburg – 8745 Broadway Ave
  • Noble – 25101 North Lakeland Blvd
  • North Royalton – 13901 State Rd
  • Olmsted Falls – 8000 Brookside Dr
  • Parma – 7801 Day Dr
  • Pearlbrook – 4160 Pearl Rd
  • Puritas Park – 14039 Puritas Ave
  • Richmond Heights – 454 Richmond Rd
  • Rocky River – 19525 Hilliard Blvd
  • Shaker Heights – 3675 Warrensville Center Rd
  • Solon – 33333 Station St
  • South Euclid – 1568 South Green Rd
  • Station A – 6600 Lorain Ave
  • Station B – 1650 East 55th St
  • Strongsville – 15500 Pearl Rd
  • Westlake – 27300 Center Ridge Rd
  • Westpark – 14500 Lorain Ave

Click here to apply online: USPS website.