‘If you do anything, I’ll shoot you’: FBI searching for suspect in North Royalton bank robbery

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WJW) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for a suspect in a robbery at the Huntington Bank inside a Giant Eagle store.

It happened at the Giant Eagle at 6000 Royalton Rd. around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

According to investigators, the suspect approached the teller and held up a note.

The note appeared to have been torn from a spiral notebook and asked for 100 and 50 dollar bills.

The suspect said, "Give me all the money. If you do anything, I'll shoot you," according to investigators.

The suspect took off with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect threatened the teller not to call anyone or he would come back and shoot.

The FBI says the suspect vehicle is a silver four-door sedan with a large dent on the driver's side.

He drove away northbound on State Rd.

The suspect looks young, likely no older than his early 20s.

He's 5'5".

If you can help, you can submit an anonymous tip here.