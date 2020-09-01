‘If we see somebody that needs saved … we’re gonna go in there’: Twinsburg officer after a mom, toddler rescued from wreckage

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) – This was the frantic scene when responding officers arrived on the evening of Aug. 29.

An overturned vehicle in the middle of the eastbound lanes of I-480, just east of SR 91 in Twinsburg.

The 25-year old female drive and 3-year old son in a child safety seat, both trapped inside a Ford Excursion.

Assistant Twinsburg Police Chief Bob Gonsiewski says, “Apparently the woman was changing lanes and over-corrected, lost control of the vehicle, ended up going into the median rolling over and ended up in the oncoming lane of traffic.”

Officer Yamil Encarnacion, a 10-year veteran on the force, quickly noticing the child’s legs were losing color. He then crawls into the wreckage, as seen in this body cam footage, cutting the child safety seat free, pulling the toddler to safety.

“He was able to get in there with some degree of difficulty as you could see in the video, it was not easy for him to get in there,” Gonsiewski says. “And he was able to cut the car seat itself free and suffered some cuts and scrapes himself doing that.”

The driver, who has been identified as Kathleen Jamison of Windham, Ohio, and three children total, were transported to Ahuja Medical Center with just minor injuries.

Jamison telling officers she was trying to avoid hitting a slower moving vehicle when it stopped short in front of her, causing her to over-correct and lose control.

Officer Encarnacion, who is known for his viral social media videos as a K9 officer, is now being praised for going above and beyond.

“If we see somebody that needs saved and we think that waiting for the fire department is going to cause further damage we’re gonna go in there and do what we need to get that baby, that person out,” Gonsiewski says.

Police have ruled out drugs or alcohol as factors for the crash and no charges are being filed.

