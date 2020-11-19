‘If this is the end of my acting career, so be it’: Michael J. Fox says in new book he’s entering second retirement

(WJW) — Actor Michael J. Fox says in his new book, “No Time Like the Future,” that he is planning a second retirement in part due to his health.

Fox, 59, first rose to fame in the early 1980s in the sitcom “Family Ties,” before starring in the “Back to the Future” trilogy and the “Spin City” TV series. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991.

As his Parkinson’s progressed, Fox continued to act, although less regularly until his TV show debuted in the fall. He had recurring roles on “Boston Legal” and “The Good Wife.”

People reports that in his new book, Fox said, “work as an actor does not define me.”

“The nascent diminishment in my ability to download words and repeat them verbatim is just the latest ripple in the pond,” People reports Fox wrote in his book. “There are reasons for my lapses in memorization — be they age, cognitive issues with the disease, distraction from the constant sensations of Parkinson’s, or lack of sensation because of the spine — but I read it as a message, an indicator.”

“There is a time for everything, and my time of putting in a twelve-hour workday, and memorizing seven pages of dialogue, is best behind me. At least for now.”

He continued: “In fairness to myself and to producers, directors, editors, and poor beleaguered script supervisors, not to mention actors who enjoy a little pace, I enter a second retirement. That could change, because everything changes. But if this is the end of my acting career, so be it.”

Fox told PEOPLE that his “primary creative outlet” now is writing.

“I’m down to this,” he stold PEOPLE. “My guitar playing is no good. My sketching is no good anymore, my dancing never was good, and acting is getting tougher to do. So it’s down to writing. Luckily, I really enjoy it.”

