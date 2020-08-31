Identities of two adults, two teens released in suspected murder-suicide in Shaker Heights

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identities of four family members found dead in their Shaker Heights home Sunday.

According to the Shaker Heights Police Department, officers responded to a call from a family member for a welfare check at a home in the 18000 block of South Woodland Road yesterday.

When officers entered the home they discovered the bodies of 58-year-old Regina Tobin, 57-year-old John Tobin, and Natalie and Graham Tobin, who were both 15.

The incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Police do not believe there are any additional suspects. There were no signs of forced entry.

Read the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: