*Attached video: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America

(WJW) – Fries and ice cream? It’s a popular combo that you can now buy right off the shelves!

The Idaho Potato Commission has teamed up with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create the Idaho Potato Malted Milkshake and Fries ice cream flavor, which is now available at Walmart stores nationwide.

The flavor was originally launched in February to celebrate Potato Lover’s Month in the Los Angeles and New York scoop shops, according to the Idaho Potato Commission.

The flavor was so popular, the IPC and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream decided to make it available nationwide through October 31, alongside eight other fall flavors.

“Based on how quickly the ice cream sold out in February, I’m not surprised Walmart selected Idaho Potato Malted Milkshake and Fries to be one of its featured fall flavors,” IPC President and CEO Jamey Higham said.

Flavors including honey cornbread with strawberry jam, sweet potato casserole, pumpkin cinnamon roll, cranberry crumble, apple pie, purple velvet and stick toffee pudding will be available alongside Idaho Potato Malted Milkshake and Fries for $4.98 through October 31 at Walmart.

The Idaho Potato Malted Milkshake and Fries flavor is back just in time for National Potato Month, which is celebrated in September!