ICYMI: Trump returns to White House; Ohio coronavirus cases rising; Boy with special needs scores touchdown

President Donald Trump salutes from the Truman Balcony upon his return to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he underwent treatment for Covid-19, in Washington, DC, on October 5, 2020. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It was a busy week here in Cleveland. Here are a few of the top stories from FOX8.com, in case you missed it.

President Trump returns to White House after COVID-19 diagnosis

President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Tuesday after he was treated for COVID-19 at Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland.

Trump’s doctor, Navy Commander Sean Conley, said the president would not be fully “out of the woods” for another week but that Trump had met or exceeded standards for discharge from the hospital.

Trump has said since then that he feels completely fine now.

Democrats to discuss invoking 25th Amendment

Democrats plan to discuss invoking the 25th Amendment, which gives the power to remove the president and have the next in succession take his place.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made the announcement public Thursday during a press conference.

The 25th Amendment went into effect in 1967 to set a clear process of continuity if a president is disabled — temporarily or permanently — or otherwise unable to fulfill duties.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., holds a weekly news conference, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Ohio coronavirus cases on the rise

Governor Mike DeWine is expressing concern about the recent rise in coronavirus cases here in Ohio.

He attributes the rise to lax social distancing, not enough people wearing masks and refusal to follow quarantine and isolation guidelines.

The latest COVID-19 advisory map shows 18 counties in the red, level three for very high exposure, the highest number since July 23. Fifty-eight counties are orange, the highest number recorded so far.

And another record was broke on Friday when the state reported its highest number of coronavirus cases in a 24-hour span.

Plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer thwarted

Several men face charges for allegedly plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, even going so far as to watch her vacation home and build bombs, authorities say.

In a 15-page criminal complaint, an FBI agent wrote that talk of targeting the governor surfaced as early as June. The plan was to take Whitmer to Wisconsin and hold a kangaroo court trial for treason.

A court document filed Tuesday identifies the suspects in a federal case as Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta. All the suspects except for Croft, who is from Delaware, are from Michigan. All face up to life in prison if convicted.

Football player with special needs scores touchdown

A local football player with special needs got the chance to score a touchdown during a game recently, and the memorable moment was caught on camera.

Zacchaeus Gamblin plays for the Perkins Pirates 8th grade football team. His coaches, teammates and the other team helped make the dream come true.

You can see the heartwarming story below.

