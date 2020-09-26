ICYMI: Trump in Ohio; Highway sign falls; Tuskegee Airman turns 102

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It was a busy news week. Here are a few of the top stories from FOX8.com, in case you missed.

Trump in Ohio

As we get closer to Election Day, the campaign trail continues to run through Ohio. On Monday, President Donald Trump made two campaigns in the Buckeye State. First the President visited Wright Bros. Aero Inc., a logistics company with the Dayton International Airport. From there, he traveled to Swanton for an event called “The Great American Comeback.”

“I want to just thank the very hard-working patriots who are the backbone of America. You really are. You’re the backbone of America. This is an amazing group of people. This is an amazing group,” Trump said to the crowd in Vandalia.

Highway sign falls

A man was killed when a highway sign fell onto Interstate 480 in Cleveland Thursday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a dump truck had its bed raised when it hit the overhead sign at State Road, causing the structure to fall onto a pickup truck. The driver of the pickup died at the scene.

The victim was identified as 62-year-old Daniel Ripepi, who was the vice president of A. Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home in Middleburg Heights. He’s survived by his wife, three children and three stepchildren.

No indictment for Breonna Taylor

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Wednesday that no police officers will face criminal charges directly related to Breonna Taylor’s death. Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times when officers burst into her home on March 13 during a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found. Authorities said her boyfriend, who said he didn’t know who was entering his home, fired first.

A grand jury indicted one former officer on three counts of wanton endangerment, stemming from shots fired into the neighbors’ home. In Louisville, Kentucky, where the shooting happened, two officers were shot during protests.

Taylor has become a rallying point for racial injustice and police brutality, with her name and face on signs at protests and shirts worn by top athletes.

Remembering RBG

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Sept. 18 at the age of 87 following complications from pancreatic cancer. Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the country’s highest court, was a leader for gender equality.

To mourn her passing, she lain in repose for two days at the Supreme Court, where thousands paid their respects. On Friday, she became the first woman in American history to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol.

Tuskegee Airman’s birthday

We always try to end with a positive note on “ICYMI.” This week, Asa Newman, one of the last living Tuskegee Airmen, turned 102. Born in Cleveland on Sept. 24, 1918, Newman enlisted in the U.S. Army during World War II. He celebrated his birthday with a parade, honor guard and proclamations in his honor on Thursday.

