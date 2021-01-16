ICYMI: Trump impeached; Cities prepare for inauguration protests; Ex-CMSD employee charged

CLEVELAND (WJW)– We’re halfway into January and 2021 continues to be packed with big news stories. Here a few of the top stories from FOX8.com this week, in case you missed it.

House impeaches Trump

The House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday for incitement of insurrection, making him the only U.S. president to be impeached twice.

Following Trump’s remarks to a group of supporters in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, a mob marched to the U.S. Capitol and stormed the building. It sent members of Congress fleeing for safety and disrupted proceedings to certify the electoral vote making Joe Biden the next president.

Five people died during the siege, including a Capital police officer and a woman who was shot by police. Authorities said the other three deaths were medical emergencies.

It was the most bipartisan impeachment with 10 Republicans crossing party lines. Trump was first impeached in 2019 over dealings with Ukraine, but the Senate voted to acquit.

Cities on alert for inauguration protests

The FBI warned several U.S. cities to prepare for potentially violent protests over the upcoming presidential inauguration.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine mobilized the Ohio National Guard to Columbus and if needed, other cities in the state. There will also be a heavy presence from the Ohio State Highway Patrol in the state’s capitol.

State buildings in downtown Columbus will be closed Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and employees will work from home.

In Cleveland, city hall, recreation centers and city facilities downtown will be closed Friday through Wednesday.

Ex-CMSD employee charged

Christina Priola, the occupational therapist for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District who resigned last week, was arrested for her alleged involvement in last week’s siege on the U.S. Capitol.

Priola, 49, of Willoughby, is accused of knowingly entering and remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds, and unlawful activities on capitol grounds, according to the criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court. She was seen holding a sign saying, “Children Cry Out for Justice” near the seat of the vice president in the U.S. Senate chambers, the court documents said. She was identified based on an anonymous tip to the Cleveland Division of the FBI.

“Go find the children, look into the human trafficking, look into the pedophilia… This world is run on the blood of innocent children, please look into it,” Priola told FOX 8 on Thursday. She was wearing a white T-shirt with “Save Our Children” written on it.

Browns prepare for Chiefs

The Cleveland Browns got their first playoff win since Jan. 1, 1995, but now they face an even bigger challenge: the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The good news is they got several key people back from the COVID-19 list, including head coach Kevin Stefanski, veteran offensive lineman Joel Bitonio and cornerback Denzel Ward.

“Really, our focus is just playing good football. I know that sounds simple, but that is kind of what we are hanging our hat on,” Stefanski said. “Ultimately when you get in that stadium Sunday, everybody is well aware of what is at stake.”