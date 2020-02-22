ICYMI: St. Jude Dream Home; Charles Barkley calls out Cavs; And a mob cookout

CLEVELAND (WJW)– There’s a lot of news to catch up on from this week, including two miraculous recoveries and a successful fundraiser for a worthwhile cause.

St. Jude Dream Home

Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home sold out in less than an hour, thanks to our awesome FOX 8 viewers. The money from those tickets helps children battling cancer at the research hospital. The drawing for the 3,000-square foot house in Olmsted Falls is June 17.

Carl Monday shares video

The FOX 8 I-Team's Carl Monday shared never-seen-before video. The clip, captured 60 years ago, shows Cleveland's organized crime bosses at a cookout in the city's Little Italy neighborhood.

Barkley calls out Cavs

Ex-NBA star and analyst Charles Barkley was direct about his displeasure with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Head coach John Beilein resigned on Wednesday, less than one season into the job.

"I'm so disgusted by those players trying to get that man fired. Beilein is a hell of a coach and I think he's a good guy. But for those players to complain about, 'We're practicing too hard,' 'We're watching too much film,' because they stink. Because they stink. I just didn't think that was fair," Barkley said.

Dan Gilbert speaks

Speaking of the Cavs... For the first time since suffering a stroke in May, Cavs owner and Detroit businessman Dan Gilbert spoke at a public appearance. The 58-year-old used a wheelchair to take the stage at the event by Crain's Detroit Business.

"Every single day that goes by, I realize how important relationships are," Gilbert said.

Ryan Newman released

In other positive news, just two days after the horrific crash at Monday's Daytona 500, NASCAR driver Ryan Newman walked out of the hospital. Fans were relieved to see the photo of the veteran driver hand-in-hand with his two daughters.