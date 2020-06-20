ICYMI: Search for Akron murder suspect; Racial stereotypes in logos; Christopher Columbus comes down

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Here are five of the top local, national and trending stories from FOX8.com this week:

Murder of Na’Kia Crawford

Na’Kia Crawford, 18, was shot and killed while running errands with her grandmother in Akron on Sunday.

On Thursday, the Akron Police Department identified three suspects: 17-year-old Adarus Black, 18-year-old Jaion Bivins and 24-year-old Janisha George. Bivins, who is cooperating with police, and George, who turned herself into police, face charges of obstructing justice. Black is still wanted on a murder charge. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

‘Black Lives Matter’ murals

On North Howard Street, not far from where Crawford was murdered, volunteers painted a Black Lives Matter mural. Organizers went to the city with the ideal and they worked together on the location.

The Downtown Cleveland Alliance is collaborating with city officials and local artists on the “Voices of CLE Public Art Project.” It connects artists, particularly people of color, with businesses that were damaged during the May 30 to replace the plywood-covered storefronts with murals.

Christopher Columbus statues

On Friday, Columbus State Community College removed its Christopher Columbus statue. Earlier this week, the statue was vandalized with red paint and Black Lives Matter graffiti.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced the statue of Christopher Columbus at city hall will be moved into storage as soon as possible.

“For many people in our community, the statue represents patriarchy, oppression and divisiveness. That does not represent our great city, and we will no longer live in the shadow of our ugly past,” Ginther said, in a news release on Thursday.

Changing logos

Quaker Oats announced that the Aunt Jemima logo will be removed and the breakfast brand renamed as its “origins are based on a racial stereotype.”

Following suit, the owner of the Uncle Ben’s brand of rice said the brand will “evolve” in response to concerns about racial stereotyping.

Cream of Wheat’s parent company, B&G Foods, issued a statement saying also initiated a review of its packaging.

Coronavirus and travel

Health department officials in West Virginia are investigating after at least eight people tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach reopened all city beach accesses at the end of April. At the time, officials said safe social distancing is required on the beach.

Masks will be required in the Florida Keys until June 2021. Officials voted to make it mandatory to wear facial coverings over the nose and mouth in business establishments and other public settings.

