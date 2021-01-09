ICYMI: Riot at the U.S. Capitol; Next stage of vaccines in Ohio; Indians trade two fans favorites

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It was an extremely busy news week. Here are a few of the top stories from FOX8.com, in case you missed it.

Breach at the U.S. Capitol

A typically mundane Congressional proceeding to certify the electoral voters on Wednesday was disrupted by protests. Following President Trump’s remarks to a large crowd of supporters, a mob breached the U.S. Capitol in what many have called an insurrection.

Members of Congress were taken to a secure area and the vote was halted while the building was ransacked. Hours later, the vote was certified despite the violence.

One woman was shot and killed by police, and three others died of medical issues. A Capitol police officer died from injuries suffered during the riot.

Trump, who has repeatedly made accusations of election fraud despite no evidence, later issued a statement.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”

Ohio vaccine plan

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced more details of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan on Thursday. Phase 1B will involve elderly residents and those working in schools.

The vaccine will be available to residents 80 and older on Jan. 19, those 75 and older on Jan. 25 and those 65 and older on Feb. 8.

“When a new age range opens, that doesn’t mean that vaccinations should be complete for the previous age range. Again, it will take a number of weeks to distribute all of the vaccine given the limited doses available,” DeWine said.

During the week of Feb. 1, the state of Ohio will start on school personnel. School districts are asked to go to full in-person or hybrid learning by March 1 as part of condition of getting the vaccines, DeWine said.

Tribe trade

The Cleveland Indians traded shortstop Francisco Lindor and starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets in exchange for four players on Thursday.

It was a forgone conclusion that Lindor would no longer be with the Tribe, but losing Carrasco was a bit of a surprise. Indians President Chris Antonetti said the club didn’t feel it was the best course of action for Lindor to become a free agent and this allowed them to add two players who can start immediately.

For the two fan favorites, the Indians received infielder Andres Giménez, infielder Amed Rosario, right-handed pitcher Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene.

Browns COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in their first playoff game since 2002. They will be without their head coach. Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, as did Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge.

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will be acting head coach, while offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will call the plays on Sunday.

“It really doesn’t matter who the head coach is on Sunday. They know how we play, they know our identity,” Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday. “It’s not my team, it’s the Cleveland Browns. We established that identity in the spring.”

Also this week, wide receiver Rashard Higgins and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills were cited for drag racing, according to Westlake police.

Higgins commented on the incident on his verified Twitter account.

“Foot slipped srry (sic),” the now-deleted tweet said. “Was tryna get away from COVID.”

