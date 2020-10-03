ICYMI: President Trump tests positive for COVID-19; Presidential debate in Cleveland; Indians season ends

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It was a busy week here in Cleveland. Here are a few of the top stories from FOX8.com, in case you missed it.

President Trump tests positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump said he and First Lady Melania tested positive for coronavirus. It came after senior aide Hope Hicks, who traveled with the president this week, also tested positive for the virus.

According to a White House official, Trump is experiencing mild symptoms. The President was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center late Friday evening.

The 74-year-old president has a fever and is experiencing shortness of breath, a source familiar with the matter told NewsNation.

Before departing for the hospital, Trump issued a message to Americans. He thanked the nation for their “tremendous support” and said he “thinks he’s doing very well.” He also said First Lady Melania Trump is “doing very well.”

Watch the president’s message to Americans in the tweet below:

Vice President Mike Pence was negative and remains in good health, his spokesman said.

Presidential debate in Cleveland

The Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University hosted the first presidential debate of the season on Tuesday. There was limited seating inside Samson Pavilion because of coronavirus constraints and guests were tested before entering.

The debate between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden was one of the most tumultuous in recent memory with moderator and Fox News anchor Chris Wallace struggling to regain control.

Outside, there were a few protests. At Wade Oval, about a thousand people gathered for black lives and climate justice. After a series of speakers, the crowd marched down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and back.

Cleveland police said four people were arrested.

Yankees sweep Indians

The Cleveland Indians short playoff run ended early Thursday morning. The Tribe hosted the New York Yankees in the best-of-three American League Wild Card series.

On Tuesday, Shane Bieber, who didn’t give up more than three runs a game all season, took the mound and allowed seven runs before he was pulled in the fifth inning. New York’s offense continued to dominate for a 12-3 win.

Two rain delays stretched Game 2 past midnight. At 4 hours and 50 minutes, without the delays, it was the longest nine-inning game in major league history. Former Indian Gio Urshela hit a grand slam for the Yankees. The Tribe rallied twice and took the lead in the eighth, but DJ LeMahieu’s single in the ninth inning off closer Brad Hand sealed the game at 10-9.

Cleveland has lost eight straight postseason games and 10 consecutive elimination games.

There was some extra excitement when two fans climbed the fence into Progressive Field. They were arrested for trespassing.

On Thursday, All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor spoke to the media about the playoff disappointment and his future with the Tribe. He said he loves Cleveland: the city, the fans and what he calls a class-act organization. When asked if the Indians can afford him, he noted it’s a $1 billion team. Of course they can.

“I can’t control the future. I can’t control the move the organization makes. What I can control is how happy I am and how hard I work.”

Starting pitcher Shane Bieber #57 of the Cleveland Indians pitches to DJ LeMahieu #26 of the New York Yankees during Game One of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen’s loss

Model and TV host Chrissy Teigen shared devastating news on her social media accounts. She was hospitalized earlier in the week for excessive bleeding during pregnancy while expecting her third child with singer John Legend.

On Thursday, she revealed they lost the baby, named Jack.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions,” she wrote. “It just wasn’t enough.”

Chrissy Teigen arrives for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Pink patches for police

During the month of October, Akron officers on patrol will look a little different. It’s the first time the police department is joining the worldwide Pink Patch Project, which creates special patches to help strengthen public awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“This patch is amazing because, not only does it have the breast cancer logo, but embedded in the fabric are blue ribbons around,” Lt. Michael Miller said. “Kind of step back from the enforcement role and some of the other aspects of our duties and really connect with them in meaningful ways.”

