ICYMI: President Trump and Goodyear; Ohio fall sports; Wedding dresses for health workers

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Here’s a look at some of the top local and national stories on FOX8.com from this week, in case you missed it.

President Trump and Goodyear

President Donald Trump urged his followers on Twitter to not buy tires from the Akron-based Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company on Wednesday. He cited an alleged ban on “Make America Great Again” hats.

It was sparked by a slide presented at a training session at the company’s Topeka, Kansas plant.

In audio from the training program obtained by WIBW a person said, “Democrat. Republican. Trump. Biden. Sanders. Whatever. That will no longer be allowed in the plant.”

“Some people may wish to express their views on social justice or inequity or equity issues such as Black Lives Matter or LGBTQ pride on their face coverings, shirts or wristbands. That will be deemed approved because it applies with a zero-tolerance stance,” the speaker said during the meeting. “However, if any associate wears all, blue, white lives matter shirts or face coverings, that will be not appropriate.”

President Trump was asked about the tweet during his news conference, where he also discussed the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday evening.

“I’m not happy with Goodyear because what they’re doing is playing politics. The funny thing is the people that work for Goodyear, I can guarantee I poll very well with all of those great workers in Goodyear,” Trump said.

Goodyear President and CEO Rich Kramer said the slide was not created or distributed through corporate. The company also said it asks all associates to refrain from campaigning for any candidate or party.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine also weighed in, saying we should not boycott this company with good Ohio workers.

Ohio fall sports

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted paved the way for fall high school sports to proceed with announcements this week.

“We want our kids to play sports. But we also know playing sports is a risk. We’re going to have to see how this goes. And so if it doesn’t work, if it doesn’t work, schools are going to know that pretty quick. Coaches are going to know that pretty quick,” DeWine said.

The Ohio Department of Health issued guidelines for players, coaches and spectators.

Soccer and field hockey seasons started Friday, while football, volleyball and cross country begin Monday.

Golden State killer

Joseph Games DeAngelo, dubbed the Golden State Killer, was sentenced to multiple life sentences in prison for his decades-long string of rapes and murders. The former California police officer, who is now 74 years old, pleaded guilty in June to 13 murders to avoid a possible death sentence.

“I listened to all your statements, each one of them, and I’m truly sorry for everyone I’ve hurt,” DeAngelo said during the hearing on Friday.

The crime spree involved 87 victims at 53 scenes across 11 counties and spanned four decades. He was eventually arrested in 2018 thanks to a new form of DNA tracking.

Democratic National Convention

This week was a virtual version of the DNC, where former Vice President Joe Biden was officially nominated as the Democratic candidate for president. Highlights included speeches from former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

Wedding dress giveaway

We always like to end on a positive note for “ICYMI.” Something White, a bridal boutique in Independence, teamed up Spain-based company Pronovias to offer select wedding gowns to health care works for free.

Brides-to-be must have been in health care during the COVID-19 pandemic and have to work in a hospital setting. Those who work in janitorial, nursing and other medical professionals are eligible.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: