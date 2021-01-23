ICYMI: President Biden’s inauguration; Ohio curfew extended; Woman’s vaccination reaction

CLEVELAND (WJW)– We’re just three weeks into 2021 and it was another busy week of news. Here are a few of the top stories from FOX8.com, in case you missed it.

Biden inauguration

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were inaugurated on Wednesday in a ceremony unlike any other amid coronavirus restrictions and heavy security.

The inauguration featured Lady Gaga singing the national anthem and a reading from poet laureate Amanda Gorman, as well as performances from Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks.

“So now, on this hallowed ground, where just a few days ago violence sought to shake the Capitol’s very foundation, we come together as one nation under God, indivisible, to carry out the peaceful transfer of power as we have for more than two centuries. As we look ahead in our uniquely American way, restless, bold, optimistic and set our sights on the nation we know we can be and we must be,” Biden said in his address.

On Wednesday, Biden signed several executive orders, including one related to the pandemic and another reentering the U.S. into the Paris climate accord.

Ohio curfew extended

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on Thursday the state’s curfew, which runs from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., will be extended. It’s set to expire on Saturday. He did not mention a new date for the health order aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.

“Look, we would love to get rid of it. The next step would be maybe take it to 11 o’clock, but we’re not there,” DeWine said.

Woman describes reaction

One woman is sharing her reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine. Cheryl Brennan, who has existing allergies, received the vaccine at Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres.

“At 18 minutes, it was like my throat started closing,” she said, adding that with a quick wave and honk of the horn, help came right away.

“My blood pressure went to 185 over 125, which I guess is very life-threatening. … They hooked up electrodes. They put ice packs on me. I had four EMTs and two nurses helping me and they brought my blood pressure back down within 45 minutes.”

Experts said reactions to the vaccine are extremely rare, occurring in 1 out of 100,000.

Stimulus for vaccinations?

One lawmaker is suggesting that the $1,400 stimulus checks, part of a proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan, go to people who have received the COVID-19 vaccination.

“I hope the administration will look at that option because we actually buy something with our $1,400 — and that’s herd immunity,” said Rep. Steve Stivers (R-OH 15), in an interview with Yahoo Finance.

He suggested the quickest way to get the economy going is to get people vaccinated and back to work or school.

“I’d be willing to accept a $1,400 stimulus check if people are willing to take the vaccine,” Stivers said.

Stefanski is top coach

While the Cleveland Browns season ended on Sunday, the team still got some good news.

Sporting News and the Professional Football Writers of America named Kevin Stefanski coach of the year. He’s the first Browns head coach to win the PFWA honor since 1986.

Cleveland finished the regular season with a 11-5 record and won their first playoff game since Jan. 1, 1995. Stefanski, who tested positive for COVID-19, was forced to watch from his basement.

The Browns fell to the Chiefs 22-17 in the AFC Divisional Round.