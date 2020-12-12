ICYMI: Ohio’s curfew extended; Amazon drivers robbed; Taylor Swift donates to Twinsburg food bank

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Here are a few of the top stories from FOX8.com this week, in case you missed it.

Ohio extends curfew

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that the state’s 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will be in effect until Jan. 2. The order is intended to cut down on gatherings in a effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It requires retail, except grocery stores and pharmacies to close at 10 p.m. Restaurants can continue operating past that time for carryout and delivery order only. It’s purpose is not to prevent people from going to work or seeking medical attention.

“We believe the curfew, along with mask-wearing, have had an impact, and the next 21 days are extremely critical. We must all do everything we can to slow down the virus,” DeWine said.

There is a variance to the curfew for four major sporting events, including the Browns Monday Night Football game against the Ravens. It also does not affect midnight Mass and other religious services.

Amazon drivers robbed

The FOX 8 I-Team discovered three Amazon delivery drivers have been robbed in Cleveland over the last few weeks.

The latest incident happened Thursday on East 154th Street near Glendale Avenue. The driver was not hurt.

The first two happened in Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood last month. Both times the drivers were robbed at gunpoint with the thieves taking their trucks.

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating if the robberies are connected.

Dog with rare condition

A mastiff named Honey was brought the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter in 2018. She was returned to the shelter twice before they discovered she has a serious medical condition: congenital megaesophagus.

The 5-year-old pup now lives with deputy dog warden Amanda Kopec. She’s on a special and has a special chair so she eats properly. They entered the Petco Foundation People’s Choice content and made it to the top 50, earning the shelter $5,000.

They still need votes. Winning would mean $25,000 for the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter.

Taylor Swift’s donation

In addition to releasing her ninth studio album, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift reached out to a Twinsburg resident. Sarah Bailey, 25, posted video of her family’s Christmas light display set to Swift’s song “Christmas Tree Farm.” She also encouraged people to donate to their local food banks.

The post must have caught the superstar’s eye. She messaged Bailey from her verified Instagram account, saying she donated in the fan’s name to Our Community Hunger Center.

