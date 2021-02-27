ICYMI: Ohio to allow proms and graduations; a message from The Rock; Mr. Potato Head’s rebrand

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Here are a few top stories from FOX8.com this week, in case you missed it.

New COVID-19 guidelines

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a few announcements on Thursday, paving the way for the return of spring events. Sports and entertainment venues can reopen with 25 percent indoor capacity and 30 percent outdoor capacity. They must follow other COVID-19 safety measures, like seating pods and designated pathways.

The governor also said schools can start planning for proms and graduations, with updated protocols coming soon. The class of 2020 had to forgo these traditional events in the early stages of the pandemic.

“We have seen schools, principals, teachers and students do a pheromonal job in class… This is not maybe your dream of the prom with people having masks on, but you can still have a prom, you can still have a graduation. We wanted to signal to people today that you can start planning,” DeWine said.

Well wishes from The Rock

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sent a message to longtime Cleveland sports reporter Matt Loede. Loede was diagnosed with Stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma nearly two years ago.

“Stay strong, you are a fighter. You’ve been fighting now for a few years,” Johnson said in the video. “Twenty-something rounds of chemo, and you got COVID, which is wild.”

Loede called the video a, “Gift of a lifetime.”

Tiger Woods injured in crash

Tiger Woods was hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday. His SUV struck a media, crossing into oncoming traffic and flipped several times. He suffered serious injuries to his right leg and had to undergo emergency surgery.

Woods was wearing a seatbelt and there wasn’t any evidence that he was impaired by drugs or alcohol, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.

No more “Mister”

The iconic Mr. Potato Head is getting a rebrand. Toy company Hasbro will drop the “Mister” from the spud’s box, starting next year. The toy will then go by the gender-neutral Potato Head.

“The sweet spot for the toy is two to three years old. Kids like dressing up the toy, then playing out scenarios from their life. This often takes the form of creating little potato families, because they’re learning what it means to be in a family,” a Hasbro executive said.

