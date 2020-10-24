ICYMI: Ohio sees COVID-19 records; Browns illnesses and injuries; And no Charlie Brown specials on TV

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Here are a few of the most-popular stories on FOX8.com this week, in case you missed it.

Coronavirus records

The state of Ohio continued to set new records for coronavirus this week. The state saw a record high of 216 hospital admissions reported in a 24-hour period on Tuesday.

The Ohio Department of Health said there were 2,366 COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours on Wednesday, 2,425 cases on Thursday and 2,518 on Friday, each topping the day before to set a record.

In addition, a record 38 counties, or 74 percent of Ohio’s population, are in the red level of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. The color-coded maps determine spread and exposure of coronavirus in each county. Among the counties at red are Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Portage, Tuscarawas and Wayne. Cuyahoga County is at risk of being elevated to the purple level.

Browns injuries and illnesses

Odell Beckham Jr., who was sent home from the Cleveland Browns training facility last week with an illness, said he wasn’t worry it was coronavirus.

“Not in an arrogant way, I just don’t think COVID can get to me. I don’t think it’s going to enter this body. I don’t want no parts of it. It don’t want no parts of me. I think it’s a mutual respect,” OBJ told reporters on Wednesday.

Fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry revealed he suffered a broken rib against the Colts on Oct. 11 and played through the pain against the Steelers. He said it hurts to play, but at times it’s bearable.

Tight end Austin Hooper is out for Sunday’s game in Cincinnati. He has appendicitis and had an appendectomy on Friday.

Battleground Ohio

With less than two weeks until Election Day and in between preps for the final debate, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaigns focused on Ohio.

Vice President Mike Pence was in Cincinnati on Wednesday and Swanton on Friday for “Make American Great Again” rallies.

“Four years ago, a movement was born, a movement of everyday Americans in every walk of life. Here in Ohio, you knew we could be strong again. You knew we could be prosperous again. You said yes to President Donald Trump in 2016 and I know Ohio is going to say yes to four more years,” Pence said at Grand Aire at the Toledo Express Airport.

Trump will be in Circleville while vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris will be in Cleveland on Saturday.

Felon uses Kool-Aid in scam

A convicted Ohio felon is accused of using Kool-Aid packets in a scam to ring up nearly $1,000 in merchandise at a Florida Walmart. Investigators said Bradley Young, 37, concealed the packets in his hand while scanning other items so each price rang up as 24 cents. Young scanned three packets and some other small items totaling $24.44 for $994.13 worth of merchandise, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Good grief!

The classic Peanuts holiday specials will not air on broadcast television this year. You’ll find “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” streaming on AppleTV+. Don’t have a subscription? The Halloween special will be available for free from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1.

