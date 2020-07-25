ICYMI: Ohio House Speaker arrested; Ohio mask mandate

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It was a busy news week. Here’s a look at some of the top stories on FOX8.com in case you missed it.

Householder’s arrest

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four associates were arrested on Tuesday on conspiracy to commit racketeering charges, stemming from what federal authorities called one of the state’s largest corruption schemes. It centers around House Bill 6, which passed last year.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David DeVillers said the plan was to pass and maintain a $1.5 billion bailout of FirstEnergy Solutions’ Perry and Davis-Bessie nuclear power plants in return for $61 million in dark money.

State lawmakers on both sides of the aisle called for the repeal of HB6 in the wake of the scandal. Initially, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he did not repeal of the bill, but changed course to push its replacement.

DeWine’s latest announcements

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made two major announcements regarding the coronavirus pandemic this week. First, he issued a statewide mandate requiring masks in public places, expanding weeks-old orders for counties in Level 3 of the Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System.

He also announced a travel advisory for anyone coming into or returning to Ohio from states with higher positivity rates in COVID-19 testing. They are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. The current list of states under the travel advisory includes Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, South Carolina and Texas, as well as Puerto Rico. The list will be based on a seven-day rolling average and updated once a week.

Federal agents to Cleveland

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said the U.S. Department of Justice is sending more than 200 federal officers to Kansas City and more than 300 to Chicago under Operation Legend. The Justice Department planned to expand the initiative to Cleveland, Detroit and Milwaukee over the next three weeks, according to the White House on Wednesday.

During a news conference on Friday, Jackson and Williams said it is their understanding this is part of Operation Relentless Pursuit, which was launched in Cleveland earlier this year as a local and federal law enforcement partnership. They said no federal troops are coming to the city.

Canton homicides

Canton police continue to investigate the shooting that killed 1-year-old Ave Lucas and injured his twin brother. It happened on Clarendon Avenue SW at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police Chief Jack Angelo said the house was riddled with bullets. On Friday, investigators released surveillance video of three suspects in the homicide.

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward. Anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, is urged to call the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144 or text “CANTON” with the tip to 847411.

Two unrelated homicides in Canton are also under investigation.

Red panda lost and found

Let’s end with something upbeat. Kora, a red panda at the Columbus Zoo, went missing from her habitat on Wednesday. Zoo staff searched and cared for her cubs, and eventually, two guests spotted her Thursday evening. A team tried to coax her down from a tree with treats and when that didn’t work, staff tranquilized her. She was checked out, given a clean bill of health and returned to her home in Asia Quest.

(Photo courtesy: Columbus Zoo)

