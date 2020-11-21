ICYMI: Ohio curfew; Counties issue stay-at-home advisories; Myles Garrett to miss Sunday’s game

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Here are a few of the top trending stories from FOX8.com this week, in case you missed it.

Ohio curfew

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a statewide curfew on Tuesday as he moves to try to limit contacts during the COVID-19 spike.

The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew started Thursday and runs for three weeks. Retail, except grocery stores and pharmacies, must close at 10 p.m. Restaurants must stop in-person service of food and drink at 10 p.m., but delivery and carryout can continue.

DeWine said the curfew is not meant to be punitive, instead, it’s meant to change behavior.

Stay-at-home advisories

In addition to the curfew, a few counties decided to introduce their own restrictions. Cuyahoga, Medina, Portage and Summit counties issued stay-at-home-health advisories.

Residents of those counties are asked to only leave home for work, school or essential needs, such as medical attention, emergencies, groceries and takeout. People are asked advised not to travel out of the state or have guests in their homes.

Lola closes

Michael Symon’s Lola Bistro on East 4th Street in Cleveland became the latest coronavirus-related dinning casualty. The establishment closed this week and two of Symon’s B Spot Burgers locations, in Westlake and Strongsville, will also close.

Business partner Doug Petkovic said business was down to about 30 percent and keep them open was “untenable.”

Symon, a “Food Network” star, open Lola in Tremont in 1997, then relocated downtown in 2006. His Lolita concept took over the Tremont location, but caught fire in 2016 and never reopened.

Myles Garrett out for Sunday

The Cleveland Browns put Myles Garrett to the COVID-19 list on Friday and he will miss Sunday’s game against the Eagles. Head coach Kevin Stefanski would not speculate if he would he able to return for the Nov. 29 game in Jacksonville.

Garrett is one of the top of defensive ends in the NFL and the league leader in sacks.

Tackle Jack Conklin and kicker Cody Parkey were added to the COVID-19 list on Wednesday and could be cleared to return on Saturday.

Feeding the needy

Sister Corita Ambro and her team of devoted volunteers at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Tremont are gearing up for the annual Thanksgiving dinner. This year, she said they hope to deliver 10,000 meals to the needy of Northeast Ohio in the middle of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“I’m worried about the spreading of the virus all over the place and I don’t want my volunteers to get sick from it. And yet I need them to feed the homeless and the poor, and especially the senior citizens, those are people who need it so badly,” she said.

Sister Corita said as a result of the pandemic, there is a critical need for volunteer drivers to deliver meals across the region on Thanksgiving day. They need up to 200 delivery drivers and additional volunteers who own trucks of any size to make large deliveries.

Rockefeller tree owl

A small owl was found in the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center. The owl, now named Rockefeller, is a saw-whet owl, one of the smallest species in the northeast.

He was taken to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties, New York. After recovering from dehydration and hunger, the little guy will be released on Saturday.

