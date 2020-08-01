ICYMI: Ohio bars get a new last call; Fate of high school sports; And federal unemployment benefits

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Here is a look at a few of the top stories on FOX8.com from this week, in case you missed it.

Last call comes early

The Ohio Liquor Control Commission approved Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposal to institute a statewide last call on alcohol sales at 10 p.m. It applies to any business that serves alcohol, but primarily applies to bars and restaurants.

The governor said the move is a direct result of businesses and patrons that aren’t following health and safety guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He cited outbreaks associated with bars in Cleveland, Columbus and Toledo.

Recommendations for schools

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health recommended area schools begin the academic year with remote learning because of elevated health risks. The board also said schools should halt extracurricular activities, including sports, choir and band.

Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commission Terry Allan and Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett said they understand there is a “tension” between what the data says may be best from a public health standpoint, and the desire of people to return to some sense of normalcy.

At the same time, the Ohio High School Athletic Association said fall sports will go forward as planned. Officials practices begin Saturday.

Five dead in Elyria

The Elyria community is mourning a family found dead in their home on Willow Park Road in an apparent murder-suicide. The deceased were identified as John Nelson, 44; Robin Nelson, 35; Gavin Nelson, 12; Brianna Nelson, 10; and Liam Nelson, 6.

The three siblings were students in the Elyria City School District, which is provided counseling.

Second stimulus and unemployment

The federal unemployment benefit of $600 per week expired at midnight as the Senate adjourned for the weekend. These payments were on top of state unemployment insurance.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released the GOP coronavirus aid plan this week. It included a second round of stimulus checks. McConnell’s $1 trillion HEALS Act proposal was in stark contrast to a $3 trillion package previously approved by House Democrats.

Navy’s first Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot

Ending on a positive note. Lt. Madeline “Maddy” Swegle, who made history earlier this month as the U.S. Navy’s first Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot, received her Wings of Gold on Friday. Swegle’s milestone comes more than 45 years after Rosemary Mariner in 1974 became the first woman to fly a tactical fighter jet.

“I am really honored that I get to wear the wings and get to fly planes and call myself a pilot,” Swegle said in a video released by the Navy on Tuesday.

